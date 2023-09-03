Citigroup Inc. Acquires 2,055 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,253 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $4,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IWB. Clarity Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 4,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Keystone Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 14,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,015,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $4,450,000.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWB opened at $248.47 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $245.41 and a 200-day moving average of $232.78. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $192.01 and a 52 week high of $252.93. The company has a market capitalization of $31.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

