Citigroup Inc. Acquires 29,290 Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 20.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 170,157 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 29,290 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $5,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Suncor Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Suncor Energy by 32.5% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,443 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Suncor Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in Suncor Energy by 122.2% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 60.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Suncor Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Suncor Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Suncor Energy in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Suncor Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.67.

Shares of NYSE:SU opened at $34.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.26. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.42 and a 1-year high of $37.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.393 dividend. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.59%.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products. This segment also engages in syncrude oil sands mining and upgrading operations; and marketing, supply, transportation, and risk management of crude oil, natural gas, power, and byproducts.

