Citigroup Inc. Acquires 33,254 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 530.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,519 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,254 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $4,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

BATS:QUAL opened at $139.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.59 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.66. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.96 and a 12 month high of $88.63.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

