Citigroup Inc. Acquires 852 Shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,604 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $5,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 80.5% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,612,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,211 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,690,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 130.4% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 648,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,624,000 after acquiring an additional 367,287 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Vail Resorts by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 656,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,086,000 after acquiring an additional 181,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Vail Resorts by 369.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 158,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,126,000 after purchasing an additional 124,379 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Vail Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of MTN stock opened at $227.90 on Friday. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $201.91 and a one year high of $269.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a PE ratio of 31.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $235.79 and a 200-day moving average of $237.75.

Vail Resorts Announces Dividend

Vail Resorts ( NYSE:MTN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported $8.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.88 by ($0.70). Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 9.98%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $9.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $2.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 26th. This represents a $8.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. Vail Resorts’s payout ratio is 113.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Vail Resorts from $262.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on Vail Resorts from $222.00 to $223.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Vail Resorts from $256.00 to $254.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $333.00 to $321.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vail Resorts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $257.50.

About Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

