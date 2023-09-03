Citigroup Inc. Boosts Stake in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,913 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Boston Beer were worth $4,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Boston Beer by 1,280.7% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 163,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,782,000 after acquiring an additional 151,393 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in Boston Beer during the 1st quarter worth $38,859,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Boston Beer in the second quarter valued at $18,690,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 119.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 92,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,943,000 after buying an additional 50,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 3,954.5% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 51,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,877,000 after buying an additional 49,906 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Beer alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SAM. Roth Capital upgraded Boston Beer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Boston Beer from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Boston Beer in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $297.00 to $276.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Roth Mkm upgraded shares of Boston Beer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $274.00 to $386.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $318.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider John C. Geist sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.35, for a total value of $3,413,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,573 shares in the company, valued at $1,902,343.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Boston Beer news, insider Samuel A. Calagione III sold 12,901 shares of Boston Beer stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.76, for a total value of $4,667,065.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,682,408. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John C. Geist sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.35, for a total value of $3,413,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,902,343.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 26,425 shares of company stock worth $9,324,538. Insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Boston Beer Price Performance

SAM opened at $367.50 on Friday. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $296.27 and a 1-year high of $422.75. The stock has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $336.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $328.16.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $4.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $1.27. The company had revenue of $603.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $590.03 million. Boston Beer had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 3.06%. Boston Beer’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.31 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Boston Beer

(Free Report)

The Boston Beer Company, Inc engages in the production and sale of alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, flavored malt beverages, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, and Havana Lager brand names.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.