Citigroup Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO)

Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Free Report) by 60.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 133,517 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,458 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Akero Therapeutics were worth $5,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AKRO. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 1.4% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 26,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter.

Get Akero Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Activity at Akero Therapeutics

In other Akero Therapeutics news, insider Timothy Rolph sold 509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total transaction of $28,076.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 189,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,448,407.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director G. Walmsley Graham bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.69 per share, with a total value of $1,280,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 550,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,479,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Timothy Rolph sold 509 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $28,076.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 189,420 shares in the company, valued at $10,448,407.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 80,000 shares of company stock worth $3,413,700 and have sold 181,337 shares worth $9,588,755. Company insiders own 9.69% of the company’s stock.

Akero Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AKRO opened at $49.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 29.77, a quick ratio of 29.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.43 and a beta of -0.93. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.48 and a 52 week high of $58.38.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.01. Analysts anticipate that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AKRO has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Akero Therapeutics from $62.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Akero Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on AKRO

Akero Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage company, engages in the development of transformational treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases, including non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), a disease without any approved therapies. Its lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, which protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Akero Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akero Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.