Citigroup Inc. Buys 17,753 Shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Free Report) by 27.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,753 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in AerCap were worth $4,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in AerCap by 105.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 274,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,797,000 after purchasing an additional 140,800 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of AerCap by 589.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 41,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 35,377 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in shares of AerCap in the first quarter worth $745,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of AerCap by 90.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,767,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $289,992,000 after buying an additional 2,743,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in AerCap during the first quarter worth about $203,000. 92.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AER has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on AerCap from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of AerCap from $74.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of AerCap from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AerCap in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on AerCap from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.33.

Shares of AerCap stock opened at $61.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. AerCap Holdings has a 52-week low of $39.73 and a 52-week high of $69.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.16 and a 200-day moving average of $59.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.99.

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.44. AerCap had a net margin of 25.33% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that AerCap Holdings will post 9.66 EPS for the current year.

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

