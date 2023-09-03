Citigroup Inc. Buys 286,589 Shares of Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT – Free Report) by 82.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 632,471 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 286,589 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Editas Medicine were worth $4,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EDIT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Editas Medicine by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 288,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 13.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 88.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 41,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 19,594 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Editas Medicine in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,011,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Editas Medicine by 57.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 37,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 13,546 shares during the period. 76.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Editas Medicine alerts:

Insider Transactions at Editas Medicine

In related news, SVP Baisong Mei sold 4,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.80, for a total value of $37,989.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 72,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $634,084. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Editas Medicine news, CEO Gilmore Neil O’neill sold 6,486 shares of Editas Medicine stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total transaction of $61,617.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,236,605.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Baisong Mei sold 4,317 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.80, for a total transaction of $37,989.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 72,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,084. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,751 shares of company stock valued at $107,817 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Editas Medicine Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EDIT opened at $9.08 on Friday. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.33 and a 52-week high of $16.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.67. The firm has a market cap of $741.23 million, a P/E ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 1.81.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.20. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 1,065.39% and a negative return on equity of 55.14%. The business had revenue of $2.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.78) EPS. Editas Medicine’s revenue was down 54.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on EDIT. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Editas Medicine in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Raymond James upgraded Editas Medicine from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Editas Medicine in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Chardan Capital decreased their price target on Editas Medicine from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.57.

Get Our Latest Report on Editas Medicine

Editas Medicine Profile

(Free Report)

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 BRILLIANCE trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis 10; autosomal dominant retinitis pigmentosa; and EDIT-301, a clinical development gene-edited medicine to treat sickle cell disease and transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EDIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Editas Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Editas Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.