Citigroup Inc. Buys 455,398 Shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX)

Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Free Report) by 195.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 688,225 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 455,398 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $33,703,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 114.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,555,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,473,000 after buying an additional 2,430,027 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,767,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525,258 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,380,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393,519 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 32.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,835,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,084,000 after acquiring an additional 690,213 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.82% of the company’s stock.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

RXRX stock opened at $9.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.61 and a beta of -0.16. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.54 and a 1-year high of $16.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Recursion Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RXRX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38). The business had revenue of $11.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 million. Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 58.66% and a negative net margin of 520.11%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RXRX shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.40.

Insider Activity at Recursion Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CEO Christopher Gibson sold 56,436 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total transaction of $510,745.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 916,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,293,220.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Recursion Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Christopher Gibson sold 56,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total transaction of $510,745.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 916,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,293,220.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Shafique Virani sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total transaction of $351,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 143,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,687,140.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 397,173 shares of company stock worth $4,488,403 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 19.96% of the company’s stock.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

Further Reading

