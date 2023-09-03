Citigroup Inc. Buys 47,082 Shares of Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB)

Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB – Free Report) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 992,968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,082 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Gerdau were worth $4,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gerdau by 91.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,892 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 25,222 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Gerdau by 146.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 125,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 74,615 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Gerdau by 160.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 120,578 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 74,364 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gerdau by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 320,968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 38,002 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gerdau in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gerdau Price Performance

Shares of GGB stock opened at $5.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.44 and its 200 day moving average is $5.15. Gerdau S.A. has a 1-year low of $4.09 and a 1-year high of $6.34.

Gerdau Increases Dividend

Gerdau ( NYSE:GGB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. Gerdau had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 19.91%. Research analysts predict that Gerdau S.A. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.0878 per share. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 21st. This is a positive change from Gerdau’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. Gerdau’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Gerdau from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st.

Gerdau Company Profile

Gerdau SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer company. It operates through Brazil Business, North America Business, South America Business, and Special Steel Business divisions. The company provides semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles to the construction and manufacturing industries; drawn products comprising barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire mesh, nails, and clamps for manufacturing, construction, and agricultural industries; and special steel products used in auto parts, light and heavy vehicles, and agricultural machinery, as well as in the oil and gas, wind energy, machinery and equipment, mining and rail, and other markets.

