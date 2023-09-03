Citigroup Inc. Has $4.77 Million Holdings in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 127,712 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,131 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Chewy were worth $4,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Chewy by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Chewy by 3.2% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 11,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in Chewy by 2.6% in the first quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 15,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Chewy by 8.3% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tredje AP fonden boosted its stake in Chewy by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 18,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

Chewy Price Performance

Shares of Chewy stock opened at $24.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 205.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 201.39 and a beta of 0.85. Chewy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.03 and a 1 year high of $52.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.13.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Chewy ( NYSE:CHWY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. Chewy had a return on equity of 39.90% and a net margin of 0.51%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Chewy from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. UBS Group dropped their target price on Chewy from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Chewy from $56.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Chewy from $56.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Chewy from $41.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Stacy Bowman sold 13,571 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.72, for a total transaction of $539,040.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 282,514 shares in the company, valued at $11,221,456.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Stacy Bowman sold 13,571 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.72, for a total transaction of $539,040.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 282,514 shares in the company, valued at $11,221,456.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 16,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.72, for a total value of $673,810.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 72,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,885,896.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 304,798 shares of company stock worth $12,007,357. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chewy Profile

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail Website www.chewy.com, as well as mobile applications.

Further Reading

