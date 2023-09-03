Citigroup Inc. Has $5.10 Million Stake in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Free Report) by 147.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 542,718 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 322,953 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $5,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Shapiro Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 1,763.6% during the 4th quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 13,522,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,243,000 after buying an additional 12,796,752 shares in the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Elanco Animal Health in the first quarter worth $96,311,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 123.6% in the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 17,922,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,009,000 after purchasing an additional 9,906,876 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Elanco Animal Health in the fourth quarter valued at $82,309,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 18,632,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484,388 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on ELAN. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Elanco Animal Health presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.10.

Elanco Animal Health Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE:ELAN opened at $12.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a one year low of $7.88 and a one year high of $16.14. The company has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of -61.95, a PEG ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.43 and a 200-day moving average of $10.31.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 6.93% and a negative net margin of 2.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elanco Animal Health Profile

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

