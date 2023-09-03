Citigroup Inc. Has $5.22 Million Holdings in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 226,187 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 25,042 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $5,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AR. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the 4th quarter worth $214,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Antero Resources by 47.3% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 62,375 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 20,026 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 33.4% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 247,630 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $5,718,000 after purchasing an additional 61,994 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Antero Resources by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 132,079 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,050,000 after purchasing an additional 8,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Antero Resources by 122.3% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,890 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources Stock Up 1.9 %

NYSE AR opened at $28.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. Antero Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $19.91 and a 52 week high of $42.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 3.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.40 and a 200-day moving average of $23.83.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Antero Resources ( NYSE:AR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $953.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $935.87 million. Antero Resources had a net margin of 21.81% and a return on equity of 13.17%. The company’s revenue was down 56.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Antero Resources Co. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

AR has been the subject of several research reports. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Antero Resources from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Antero Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Antero Resources from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank began coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a research note on Friday, June 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.50.

Antero Resources Company Profile

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Exploration, Development and Production of Natural Gas, NGLs and Oil; Marketing and Utilization of Excess Firm Transportation Capacity; and Midstream Services Through Our Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

Featured Articles

