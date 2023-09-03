Citigroup Inc. Increases Stake in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) by 9.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 125,732 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,398 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $4,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,590,146 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,260,000 after buying an additional 515,741 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 298,582 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,062,000 after purchasing an additional 7,352 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP grew its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 150.0% in the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 16,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 197,025 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,538,000 after buying an additional 27,040 shares during the period. 95.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, Director William H. Lyon sold 105,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.19, for a total transaction of $4,849,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $929,666.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 112,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.46, for a total transaction of $5,339,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 399,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,981,247.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 105,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.19, for a total value of $4,849,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,127 shares in the company, valued at $929,666.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 400,602 shares of company stock valued at $19,363,860. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TMHC opened at $48.20 on Friday. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 52-week low of $22.64 and a 52-week high of $52.09. The stock has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 6.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 22.24%. Taylor Morrison Home’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TMHC shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $42.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $45.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.93.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

