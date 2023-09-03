Citigroup Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR)

Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR – Free Report) by 15.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 193,441 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 25,505 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Cutera were worth $4,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CUTR. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Cutera in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Cutera by 592.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 533 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Cutera by 69.9% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,348 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cutera during the fourth quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Cutera in the 3rd quarter valued at $131,000.

Insider Transactions at Cutera

In other Cutera news, CFO Stuart Drummond purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.80 per share, for a total transaction of $49,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,678 shares in the company, valued at $192,844.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Stuart Drummond purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.80 per share, with a total value of $49,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 19,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,844.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Taylor C. Harris acquired 30,000 shares of Cutera stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.91 per share, with a total value of $297,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 279,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,768,219.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the company. William Blair cut Cutera from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Cutera from $35.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Cutera from $42.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cutera in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Cutera from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.20.

Cutera Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CUTR opened at $11.57 on Friday. Cutera, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.10 and a 12-month high of $53.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.98. The company has a market capitalization of $230.75 million, a PE ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 1.57.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The medical device company reported ($1.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($1.04). The firm had revenue of $61.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.93 million. Cutera had a negative net margin of 31.08% and a negative return on equity of 489.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.53) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Cutera, Inc. will post -4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cutera Company Profile

Cutera, Inc provides aesthetic and dermatology solutions for medical practitioners worldwide. It develops, manufactures, and markets energy-based product platforms for medical practitioners; and distributes third-party manufactured skincare products. The company provides AviClear for the treatment of mild, moderate, and severe inflammatory acne vulgaris; Secret PRO, a device that utilizes fractional CO2 for skin resurfacing and radio frequency (RF) microneedling for deep dermal remodeling; truFlex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device to treat patients at all fitness levels; and excel V+, a vascular and benign pigmented lesion treatment platform.

Further Reading

