Citigroup Inc. Purchases 5,879 Shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Free Report) by 19.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 36,877 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,879 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Lear were worth $5,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lear by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Lear by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 576 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Lear during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Lear by 43.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 612 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of Lear by 847.5% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 758 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. 97.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on LEA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Lear from $137.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Lear from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Lear from $144.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Lear from $169.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Lear from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.64.

Lear Stock Performance

Shares of LEA opened at $145.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $147.11 and a 200-day moving average of $138.67. The company has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.58. Lear Co. has a one year low of $114.67 and a one year high of $157.90.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The auto parts company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.12. Lear had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 2.32%. The firm had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lear Co. will post 11.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Lear Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is 35.16%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Carl A. Esposito sold 10,310 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,598,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,411,275. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Lear news, SVP Carl A. Esposito sold 10,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,598,050.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,411,275. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Frank C. Orsini sold 12,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.40, for a total value of $1,916,392.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,809 shares in the company, valued at $1,213,518.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,132 shares of company stock valued at $6,321,732 over the last ninety days. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lear Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

