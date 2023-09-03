Citigroup Inc. Purchases 608,547 Shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 129.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,077,914 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 608,547 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in NU were worth $5,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in NU by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 125,468,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,228,000 after acquiring an additional 10,819,286 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in NU by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 69,848,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,285,000 after buying an additional 10,162,875 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in NU by 114.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 65,740,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,563,000 after buying an additional 35,079,798 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in NU by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 61,315,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,556,000 after buying an additional 10,863,281 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in NU by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 55,447,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161,279 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.73% of the company’s stock.

Get NU alerts:

NU Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of NYSE:NU opened at $7.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.38 billion, a PE ratio of 355.50 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of $3.39 and a 12-month high of $8.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.29.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on NU from $5.50 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Citigroup downgraded NU from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $6.10 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of NU from $8.50 to $9.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.84.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NU

NU Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NU and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.