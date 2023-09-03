Citigroup Inc. Raises Holdings in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Free Report) (TSE:PPL) by 11.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 161,572 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,423 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $5,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 185.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 897 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Pembina Pipeline in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Pembina Pipeline during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pembina Pipeline in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors own 53.86% of the company’s stock.

Pembina Pipeline Price Performance

Shares of PBA opened at $31.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.16 billion, a PE ratio of 8.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.27. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 1-year low of $29.59 and a 1-year high of $36.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.75.

Pembina Pipeline Increases Dividend

Pembina Pipeline ( NYSE:PBA Get Free Report ) (TSE:PPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 28.87% and a return on equity of 14.16%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.504 per share. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.45%. This is a positive change from Pembina Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is 54.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PBA. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.86.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.8 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

