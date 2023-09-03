Citigroup Inc. Raises Position in Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 472,078 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Comstock Resources were worth $5,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comstock Resources during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Comstock Resources by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,444 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comstock Resources in the first quarter worth $109,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Comstock Resources in the fourth quarter worth $110,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources during the first quarter worth $110,000. 32.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comstock Resources Stock Performance

CRK opened at $12.67 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.12. Comstock Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.07 and a 1 year high of $21.85. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Comstock Resources Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Comstock Resources’s payout ratio is currently 14.41%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CRK shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Comstock Resources from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Comstock Resources from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Comstock Resources from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Comstock Resources in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Comstock Resources from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Comstock Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.63.

About Comstock Resources

(Free Report)

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in North Louisiana and East Texas, the United States. The company was incorporated in 1919 and is based in Frisco, Texas.

