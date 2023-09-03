Citigroup Inc. Sells 126,388 Shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Free Report) by 36.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 221,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126,388 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas were worth $4,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,316,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,220,000 after acquiring an additional 168,670 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,720,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,651,000 after purchasing an additional 55,508 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,930,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,535,000 after purchasing an additional 222,366 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,528,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,054,000 after buying an additional 354,812 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,011,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,170,000 after buying an additional 394,053 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on MGY. Mizuho downgraded shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Sunday, May 21st. SpectralCast reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Magnolia Oil & Gas presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Stock Performance

Shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas stock opened at $23.33 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.26. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a one year low of $18.17 and a one year high of $27.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 2.12.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 35.63% and a net margin of 46.81%. The firm had revenue of $280.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.74 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is 13.26%.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings area in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

