Citigroup Inc. Sells 21,096 Shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) by 16.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 110,398 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 21,096 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $4,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TPR. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Tapestry by 340.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 661 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Tapestry in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Tapestry by 196.8% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 659 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in Tapestry in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Tapestry in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 92.12% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry Price Performance

Shares of TPR stock opened at $33.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.14. Tapestry, Inc. has a one year low of $27.53 and a one year high of $47.48.

Tapestry Increases Dividend

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.02). Tapestry had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 41.10%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. Tapestry’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This is an increase from Tapestry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TPR has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Tapestry from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Tapestry from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.46.

Tapestry Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's handbags; and women's accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

Further Reading

