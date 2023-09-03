Citigroup Inc. Sells 48,097 Shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Free Report) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 562,901 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 48,097 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. were worth $4,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 14,350.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,225 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 7,175 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Stock Performance

NYSE:BVN opened at $8.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a 1 year low of $5.41 and a 1 year high of $8.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.77 and a 200-day moving average of $7.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. ( NYSE:BVN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The mining company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $173.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.33 million. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 3.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BVN shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from $9.30 to $8.60 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Company Profile

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA. engages in the exploration, mining, concentration, smelting, and marketing of polymetallic ores and metals in Peru, the United States, Asia, and Europe. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals. It operates operating mining units, including Tambomayo located in the Caylloma province, Orcopampa Unit located in the province of Castilla, Uchucchacua located in province of Oyón, Julcani located in province of Angaraes, Peru, as well as San Gabrie located in the province of General Sánchez Cerro, in the Moquegua region.

