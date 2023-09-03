Citigroup Inc. Sells 72,296 Shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Free Report) by 33.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 141,541 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 72,296 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Callon Petroleum were worth $4,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPE. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Callon Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Callon Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Callon Petroleum by 220.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in Callon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Callon Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at $117,000. Institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CPE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Callon Petroleum from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Callon Petroleum from $58.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Citigroup upgraded Callon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Mizuho raised their price target on Callon Petroleum from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Callon Petroleum from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.43.

Callon Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of Callon Petroleum stock opened at $40.68 on Friday. Callon Petroleum has a one year low of $28.91 and a one year high of $50.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.84 and its 200 day moving average is $34.72. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.21. Callon Petroleum had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 35.11%. The company had revenue of $562.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.08 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.68 EPS. Callon Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Callon Petroleum will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile

(Free Report)

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in West Texas. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

