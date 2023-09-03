Citigroup Inc. Trims Stock Position in Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its position in Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Free Report) by 53.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 231,902 shares of the travel company’s stock after selling 261,064 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Tripadvisor were worth $4,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 1,581.0% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,068 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 3,826 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,352 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Tripadvisor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $229,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Tripadvisor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $162,000. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its holdings in Tripadvisor by 59.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 9,069 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 3,378 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TRIP shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Tripadvisor from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Tripadvisor from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tripadvisor in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Tripadvisor from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Tripadvisor from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.88.

Shares of TRIP stock opened at $15.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.00 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Tripadvisor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.39 and a 12 month high of $27.30.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The travel company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. Tripadvisor had a positive return on equity of 4.87% and a negative net margin of 1.61%. The company had revenue of $494.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.01 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Tripadvisor, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Tripadvisor Core, Viator, and TheFork. The Tripadvisor Core segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises.

