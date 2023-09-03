Craig Hallum Increases Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Price Target to $91.00

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Craig Hallum from $80.00 to $91.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum’s target price indicates a potential upside of 23.04% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on OLLI. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $49.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $67.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $59.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.73.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ OLLI opened at $73.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 38.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.00. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 12-month low of $44.72 and a 12-month high of $80.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.28.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.06. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The firm had revenue of $514.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $499.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 3,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.38, for a total value of $260,425.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,536,916. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.33, for a total value of $58,664.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,200 shares in the company, valued at $3,534,506. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Swygert sold 3,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.38, for a total value of $260,425.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,536,916. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,139 shares of company stock worth $670,006 in the last three months. 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 95,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,090,000 after buying an additional 3,348 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the first quarter valued at approximately $263,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 29.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 38,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after buying an additional 8,723 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 7.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 31,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.