Credit Suisse AG Acquires 289 Shares of Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 61,045 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Appian were worth $2,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Appian by 4.1% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 33,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Appian in the 1st quarter worth $116,000. Parkwood LLC boosted its stake in Appian by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 48,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Appian in the 1st quarter worth $923,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Appian in the 1st quarter worth $200,000. Institutional investors own 41.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Appian alerts:

Appian Stock Performance

NASDAQ APPN opened at $49.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.83 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.26. Appian Co. has a 1 year low of $29.80 and a 1 year high of $54.26.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Appian ( NASDAQ:APPN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $127.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.94 million. Appian had a negative net margin of 31.11% and a negative return on equity of 112.32%. As a group, research analysts expect that Appian Co. will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on APPN. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Appian from $40.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Appian in a report on Monday, June 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Appian from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Appian from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Appian from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.67.

Read Our Latest Analysis on APPN

About Appian

(Free Report)

Appian Corporation provides low-code process automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers workflow, artificial intelligence, robotic process automation, data fabric, and process mining. It provides The Appian Platform, an integrated automation platform that enables organizations to design, automate, and optimize end-to-end processes and complex business operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Appian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Appian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.