Credit Suisse AG Has $2.55 Million Stock Holdings in Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 91,020 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,246 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Viper Energy Partners were worth $2,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VNOM. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Viper Energy Partners in the first quarter worth $31,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Viper Energy Partners in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Viper Energy Partners in the fourth quarter worth $93,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Viper Energy Partners in the first quarter worth $106,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Viper Energy Partners in the first quarter worth $108,000. 37.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viper Energy Partners Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VNOM opened at $28.35 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 3.77. Viper Energy Partners LP has a one year low of $24.48 and a one year high of $36.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 1.90.

Viper Energy Partners Cuts Dividend

Viper Energy Partners ( NASDAQ:VNOM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.26. Viper Energy Partners had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The firm had revenue of $160.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.57 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Viper Energy Partners LP will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a yield of 1.33%. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VNOM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $33.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Viper Energy Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Viper Energy Partners Company Profile

