Credit Suisse AG Increases Stock Position in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Free Report) by 6.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 63,276 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,726 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Blueprint Medicines were worth $2,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BPMC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,778,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,266,894 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $144,809,000 after buying an additional 535,424 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $23,195,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,908,944 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $249,703,000 after buying an additional 431,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 254.0% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 573,644 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,808,000 after buying an additional 411,615 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blueprint Medicines

In other Blueprint Medicines news, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total transaction of $501,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 176,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,830,668. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total value of $501,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 176,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,830,668. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Percy H. Carter sold 2,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total transaction of $120,102.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,984,371.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Blueprint Medicines Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of BPMC opened at $50.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 4.70, a current ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.00. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a twelve month low of $37.82 and a twelve month high of $79.40.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($2.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.58) by $0.39. The business had revenue of $57.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.60 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 245.62% and a negative return on equity of 117.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.68) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -9.06 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BPMC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. SVB Leerink cut shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $78.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, SVB Securities lowered shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blueprint Medicines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.82.

Blueprint Medicines Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM and other mast cell disorders; and Fisogatinib.

