Credit Suisse AG Raises Holdings in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in EVERTEC were worth $2,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EVTC. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in EVERTEC by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 28,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 3,976 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in EVERTEC by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 3,249 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in EVERTEC by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 47,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,966,000 after buying an additional 2,028 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in EVERTEC by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,334,000 after buying an additional 11,570 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in EVERTEC by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 147,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,046,000 after buying an additional 5,874 shares during the period. 96.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EVTC opened at $39.70 on Friday. EVERTEC, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.17 and a 52-week high of $42.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98.

EVERTEC ( NYSE:EVTC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.61. EVERTEC had a return on equity of 28.71% and a net margin of 35.42%. The firm had revenue of $167.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.43 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.90%.

In related news, EVP Paola Perez-Surillo sold 3,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.11, for a total transaction of $127,224.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,256,956.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Diego Viglianco sold 1,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total transaction of $44,883.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 36,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,462,879.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Paola Perez-Surillo sold 3,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.11, for a total value of $127,224.83. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,256,956.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

EVTC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on EVERTEC from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on EVERTEC from $36.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on EVERTEC in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions segments. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

