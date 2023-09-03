Credit Suisse AG Sells 7,551 Shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH)

Credit Suisse AG cut its position in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,639 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,551 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Vishay Intertechnology were worth $2,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Vishay Intertechnology in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 46.4% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 3,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Vishay Intertechnology in the first quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 9.7% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. 82.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Vishay Intertechnology alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Vishay Intertechnology in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Vishay Intertechnology Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of VSH stock opened at $27.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.95 and a 200-day moving average of $24.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.63 and a 1-year high of $30.10.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $892.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $879.80 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 11.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Vishay Intertechnology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Vishay Intertechnology’s payout ratio is 13.51%.

Vishay Intertechnology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and sells discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It operates in six segments: Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vishay Intertechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vishay Intertechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.