CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) Shares Sold by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC cut its stake in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI – Free Report) by 64.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,886 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in CVR Energy were worth $108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in CVR Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in CVR Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in CVR Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in shares of CVR Energy by 145.4% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,226 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of CVR Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 98.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at CVR Energy

In other CVR Energy news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 149,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total value of $5,246,524.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,049,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,497,388,413.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other CVR Energy news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 149,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total value of $5,246,524.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,049,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,497,388,413.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 120,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total value of $4,148,383.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 70,929,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,447,057,883. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 279,033 shares of company stock worth $9,711,842 in the last three months. 0.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on CVR Energy from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CVR Energy in a research report on Friday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on CVR Energy from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

CVR Energy Stock Up 6.4 %

Shares of CVI opened at $34.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.28. CVR Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $22.60 and a one year high of $42.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.19.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.44. CVR Energy had a return on equity of 77.36% and a net margin of 5.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that CVR Energy, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVR Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. CVR Energy’s payout ratio is currently 38.02%.

About CVR Energy

CVR Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

