Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) CFO Sells $939,600.00 in Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) CFO David M. Obstler sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.96, for a total transaction of $939,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 275,218 shares in the company, valued at $25,859,483.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $97.73 on Friday. Datadog, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.34 and a 1-year high of $118.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $100.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.63. The company has a market capitalization of $31.76 billion, a PE ratio of -375.88, a PEG ratio of 1,581.88 and a beta of 0.95.
Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 4.66% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The firm had revenue of $509.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $501.55 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis.
A number of research analysts have commented on DDOG shares. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Datadog from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Datadog from $87.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Datadog from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Datadog in a research note on Friday, August 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Datadog from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.45.
Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.
