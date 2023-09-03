Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) PT Raised to $70.00 at Evercore ISI

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 2.65% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on DELL. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $50.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $55.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dell Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.07.

Shares of DELL opened at $68.19 on Friday. Dell Technologies has a one year low of $32.90 and a one year high of $70.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.59 billion, a PE ratio of 25.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.05.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The technology company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.45. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 2.01% and a negative return on equity of 149.49%. The business had revenue of $20.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. Dell Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Dell Technologies will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 3,529,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.36, for a total value of $195,365,440.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 135,124 shares in the company, valued at $7,480,464.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 3,529,000 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.36, for a total transaction of $195,365,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 135,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,480,464.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Allison Dew sold 329,038 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total transaction of $18,176,059.12. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 98,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,433,074.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,965,841 shares of company stock worth $219,485,757. 48.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DELL. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 519.2% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 613 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 103.8% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

