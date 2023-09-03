Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) PT Raised to $74.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $62.00 to $74.00 in a research note issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.52% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on DELL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Dell Technologies from $48.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Citigroup started coverage on Dell Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.07.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:DELL opened at $68.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.05. Dell Technologies has a one year low of $32.90 and a one year high of $70.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.42.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The technology company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.45. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 149.49% and a net margin of 2.01%. The business had revenue of $20.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. Dell Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dell Technologies will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dell Technologies news, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 107,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.14, for a total value of $5,944,257.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 650,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,851,917.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 3,529,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.36, for a total transaction of $195,365,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 135,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,480,464.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 107,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.14, for a total transaction of $5,944,257.42. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 650,198 shares in the company, valued at $35,851,917.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,965,841 shares of company stock valued at $219,485,757 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 48.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dell Technologies

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Dell Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 519.2% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 613 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 103.8% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. 38.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dell Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.