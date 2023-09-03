Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM) Shares Bought by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM – Free Report) by 2,613.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,242 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,496 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Desktop Metal were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Desktop Metal by 29.8% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 16,244 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,730 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Desktop Metal by 25.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,749 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 4,832 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Desktop Metal by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 24,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Desktop Metal by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 34,496 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 5,349 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Desktop Metal by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 79,247 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 5,429 shares during the period. 53.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Desktop Metal Price Performance

DM stock opened at $1.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.91. Desktop Metal, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.13 and a 12-month high of $3.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $575.06 million, a PE ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 0.61.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Desktop Metal ( NYSE:DM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $53.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.35 million. Desktop Metal had a negative net margin of 235.11% and a negative return on equity of 25.20%. As a group, research analysts predict that Desktop Metal, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Desktop Metal in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

About Desktop Metal

Desktop Metal, Inc manufactures and sells additive manufacturing technologies for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a mid-volume binder jetting platform; X-series platform for serial production binder jet 3D printed metal, ceramic, or composite parts, balancing speed, and quality; Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Desktop Metal Furnace, which is paired with the Studio System and binder jetting solutions to create turnkey metal additive manufacturing solutions.

