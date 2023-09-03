Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 195,988 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 2,355 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Dime Community Bancshares were worth $4,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,845 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,879 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 28,824 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,572 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Dime Community Bancshares

In other Dime Community Bancshares news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L acquired 231,286 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.63 per share, with a total value of $5,002,716.18. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,054,584 shares in the company, valued at $22,810,651.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Dime Community Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DCOM opened at $22.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.57 and a fifty-two week high of $36.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.42. The company has a market cap of $864.68 million, a PE ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.09.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.09. Dime Community Bancshares had a net margin of 25.09% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The business had revenue of $162.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

Dime Community Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 24th. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 14th. Dime Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DCOM. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Dime Community Bancshares from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Dime Community Bancshares from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dime Community Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.25.

Dime Community Bancshares Company Profile

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides various commercial banking and financial services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits from the businesses, consumers, and local municipalities. The company also offers commercial real estate loans; multi-family mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans; home equity loans; and construction and land loans.

