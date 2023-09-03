Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX) Shares Bought by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Free Report) by 141.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,657 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Enovix were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ENVX. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Enovix by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 55,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enovix by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Enovix in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Enovix by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 31,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Enovix by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.68% of the company’s stock.

Enovix Price Performance

Shares of ENVX stock opened at $14.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.39 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 11.07 and a quick ratio of 11.05. Enovix Co. has a 1-year low of $6.50 and a 1-year high of $26.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.96.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Enovix ( NASDAQ:ENVX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.29). Enovix had a negative net margin of 19,854.21% and a negative return on equity of 55.12%. The company had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.06 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Enovix Co. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ENVX has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Enovix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Enovix from $15.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Enovix from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.58.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 36,000 shares of Enovix stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $585,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 159,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,589,746.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 4,528 shares of Enovix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $68,010.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 195,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,934,442.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $585,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 159,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,589,746.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Enovix Profile

(Free Report)

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Featured Articles

