Evercore ISI Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $1,000.00 price objective on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.61% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $950.00 to $1,050.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $700.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Broadcom from $900.00 to $990.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $838.86.

Shares of AVGO opened at $872.52 on Friday. Broadcom has a twelve month low of $415.07 and a twelve month high of $923.67. The company has a market capitalization of $360.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $873.97 and a 200 day moving average of $743.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.43 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.85 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.58% and a net margin of 39.06%. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $9.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom will post 38.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total value of $1,318,187.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 75,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,332,135.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total value of $1,318,187.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,332,135.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total value of $4,786,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,991,514.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bollard Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Broadcom during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. MRP Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

