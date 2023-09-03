First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) Stock Holdings Increased by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Free Report) by 4.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 102,984 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,977 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF were worth $4,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,004,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,430,000 after purchasing an additional 774,581 shares in the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,682,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,374,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,837,000 after acquiring an additional 584,185 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $19,851,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,910,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,911,000 after purchasing an additional 336,031 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF stock opened at $47.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 1.07. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 1-year low of $39.85 and a 1-year high of $49.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.26.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.0451 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

