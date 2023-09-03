GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB) Position Boosted by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Free Report) by 21.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 290,286 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,977 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in GitLab were worth $9,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GitLab during the first quarter worth about $31,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in GitLab by 26.3% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 57,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,958,000 after acquiring an additional 11,905 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in GitLab by 157.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in GitLab by 128.1% in the first quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 14,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 8,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in GitLab by 32.0% in the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 37,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 8,983 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.15% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other GitLab news, CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 230,000 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.06, for a total value of $12,203,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other GitLab news, CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 230,000 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.06, for a total value of $12,203,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 30,000 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.75, for a total transaction of $1,432,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 530,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,313,898.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 290,580 shares of company stock worth $15,179,123. 28.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GitLab Price Performance

NASDAQ GTLB opened at $49.17 on Friday. GitLab Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.24 and a 12 month high of $62.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of -36.69 and a beta of 0.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.64.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.08. GitLab had a negative net margin of 42.84% and a negative return on equity of 22.82%. The business had revenue of $126.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.30) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GitLab Inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GTLB shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of GitLab from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of GitLab from $30.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on GitLab from $50.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Mizuho lifted their price target on GitLab from $38.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on GitLab in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GitLab presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.56.

About GitLab

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

