Guggenheim Capital LLC Acquires 4,104 Shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Free Report) by 47.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,811 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 4,104 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $1,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 73.0% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 353 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of MKS Instruments during the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 19.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 692 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of MKS Instruments during the first quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of MKS Instruments during the first quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Institutional investors own 99.25% of the company’s stock.

MKS Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of MKSI opened at $100.81 on Friday. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.77 and a 12 month high of $114.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $102.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 1.55.

MKS Instruments Dividend Announcement

MKS Instruments ( NASDAQ:MKSI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.21. MKS Instruments had a positive return on equity of 10.78% and a negative net margin of 45.65%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $983.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -3.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Gerard G. Colella sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total value of $1,000,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 88,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,802,580.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Gerard G. Colella sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total value of $1,000,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 88,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,802,580.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kathleen Flaherty Burke sold 11,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.23, for a total value of $1,170,522.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,326,367.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,063 shares of company stock worth $2,221,557 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MKSI. StockNews.com began coverage on MKS Instruments in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark increased their price objective on MKS Instruments from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $113.00 price objective on shares of MKS Instruments in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on MKS Instruments from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MKS Instruments presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.10.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division, Photonics Solutions Division, and Material Solutions Division.

