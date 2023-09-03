Guggenheim Capital LLC Acquires 877 Shares of BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF)

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF – Free Report) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,679 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in BancFirst were worth $1,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BANF. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in BancFirst by 1,221.1% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 502 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in BancFirst by 19.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 745 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in BancFirst by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 987 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of BancFirst during the fourth quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 132.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,578 shares of the bank’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.97% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at BancFirst
In other BancFirst news, Director Robin Noel Roberson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.30, for a total value of $471,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 34.70% of the company’s stock.
BancFirst Price Performance
BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $153.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.91 million. BancFirst had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 30.43%. As a group, research analysts expect that BancFirst Co. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.
BancFirst Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This is a positive change from BancFirst’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. BancFirst’s payout ratio is 25.63%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on BancFirst from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on BancFirst from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on BancFirst in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BANF
BancFirst Company Profile
BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus, Worthington, and Other Financial Services segments.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than BancFirst
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/28 – 9/1
- How to Invest in Canada for Beginners
- 2 Stocks That Doubled EPS Estimates and Flashing Buy Signals
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Toyota vs Tesla: The Tortoise And The Hare Race Has A New Meaning
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BANF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for BancFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BancFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.