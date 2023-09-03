Guggenheim Capital LLC Decreases Stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 23.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 928 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $1,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FDS. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in FactSet Research Systems by 24.1% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 144 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Goldstream Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:FDS opened at $435.48 on Friday. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $377.89 and a 52-week high of $474.13. The stock has a market cap of $16.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $420.57 and its 200 day moving average is $411.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.17. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 24.77%. The company had revenue of $529.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $527.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.76 earnings per share. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 15.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FDS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. SpectralCast reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $424.00 to $419.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut FactSet Research Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $500.00 to $464.00 in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $365.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $437.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.78, for a total transaction of $1,316,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,247 shares in the company, valued at $3,618,618.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

