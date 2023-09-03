Guggenheim Capital LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report) by 10.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 762 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $1,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NXST. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 107.0% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 176.1% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 228.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nexstar Media Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NXST opened at $141.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 7.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.50. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.82 and a fifty-two week high of $217.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $170.11 and a 200-day moving average of $169.94.

Nexstar Media Group Dividend Announcement

Nexstar Media Group ( NASDAQ:NXST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 29.41%. Nexstar Media Group’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 11.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is 29.65%.

Insider Activity at Nexstar Media Group

In related news, COO Thomas Carter sold 10,000 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.25, for a total transaction of $1,662,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 78,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,061,930. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, COO Thomas Carter sold 10,000 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.25, for a total transaction of $1,662,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 78,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,061,930. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Blake Russell sold 511 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.82, for a total value of $81,157.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,494,219.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,297 shares of company stock valued at $3,174,901. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Guggenheim raised their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $216.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $217.00.

About Nexstar Media Group

(Free Report)

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

Featured Articles

