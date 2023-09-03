Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $1.16 Million Holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 7.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,579 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $1,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 0.9% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,988 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,939,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 9.0% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 30,216 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $22,271,000 after buying an additional 2,502 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 7,339 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,621,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 0.9% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 11,750 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,660,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the first quarter valued at $227,000. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TransDigm Group Stock Performance

TDG opened at $911.32 on Friday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $499.63 and a fifty-two week high of $940.00. The company has a market capitalization of $50.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $882.80 and a 200-day moving average of $806.40.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The aerospace company reported $7.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.87 by $1.38. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 39.57% and a net margin of 18.41%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 23.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TDG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $840.00 to $910.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $870.00 to $1,044.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,042.00 to $1,114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $960.00 to $1,013.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $980.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $920.54.

Insider Activity at TransDigm Group

In related news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $853.76, for a total value of $2,561,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,073,536. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other TransDigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 5,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $900.00, for a total transaction of $5,003,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,393,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $853.76, for a total value of $2,561,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,073,536. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,602 shares of company stock valued at $51,247,446 over the last quarter. 7.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

