Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 13,662 Shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Free Report) by 22.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 46,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 13,662 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $1,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of X. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United States Steel in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in shares of United States Steel in the first quarter valued at $31,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of United States Steel in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of United States Steel in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. 74.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on X. BNP Paribas lowered United States Steel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on United States Steel from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on United States Steel from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Wolfe Research lowered United States Steel from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

United States Steel Price Performance

United States Steel stock opened at $31.04 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.31. The stock has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 2.15. United States Steel Co. has a 12-month low of $17.89 and a 12-month high of $32.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.11 billion. United States Steel had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 7.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.86 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that United States Steel Co. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

United States Steel Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is 3.85%.

Insider Activity at United States Steel

In other United States Steel news, SVP Kenneth E. Jaycox sold 10,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.75, for a total transaction of $330,747.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 85,480 shares in the company, valued at $2,628,510. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other United States Steel news, SVP Kenneth E. Jaycox sold 10,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.75, for a total transaction of $330,747.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 85,480 shares in the company, valued at $2,628,510. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP James E. Bruno sold 58,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $1,881,984.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 56,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,809,536. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,974 shares of company stock worth $2,938,317 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

United States Steel Company Profile

(Free Report)

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

Read More

