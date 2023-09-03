Guggenheim Increases MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Price Target to $250.00

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Guggenheim from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Guggenheim’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 36.37% from the company’s previous close.

MDB has been the subject of several other reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on MongoDB from $390.00 to $430.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on MongoDB from $250.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Capital One Financial started coverage on MongoDB in a research note on Monday, June 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $396.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $400.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MongoDB currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $405.35.

MongoDB stock opened at $392.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.73 billion, a PE ratio of -84.13 and a beta of 1.13. MongoDB has a 12 month low of $135.15 and a 12 month high of $439.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $389.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $304.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 4.19.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $368.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.77 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 23.58% and a negative return on equity of 43.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.15) EPS. Research analysts expect that MongoDB will post -2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.06, for a total transaction of $2,490,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,207,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,043,414.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other MongoDB news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.06, for a total transaction of $2,490,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,207,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $501,043,414.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 360 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.79, for a total transaction of $146,444.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 37,156 shares in the company, valued at $15,114,689.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 76,551 shares of company stock valued at $31,143,942. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. abrdn plc grew its stake in MongoDB by 79.7% in the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 12,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,802,000 after purchasing an additional 5,331 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in MongoDB by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 11,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,256,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in shares of MongoDB by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the 1st quarter valued at $7,433,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in MongoDB by 3.5% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

