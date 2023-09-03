HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP) Price Target Increased to $32.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target suggests a potential upside of 15.73% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of HashiCorp from $37.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of HashiCorp in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on HashiCorp from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on HashiCorp from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America cut HashiCorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, HashiCorp presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.67.

Shares of HCP stock opened at $27.65 on Friday. HashiCorp has a 12-month low of $21.50 and a 12-month high of $37.31. The company has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.95 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.09.

HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $137.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.11 million. HashiCorp had a negative return on equity of 20.57% and a negative net margin of 48.61%. On average, equities analysts forecast that HashiCorp will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other HashiCorp news, Director David J. Henshall purchased 10,000 shares of HashiCorp stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.82 per share, with a total value of $268,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $278,767.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other HashiCorp news, Director David J. Henshall purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.82 per share, for a total transaction of $268,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $278,767.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Armon Dadgar sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.13, for a total transaction of $1,068,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,786,000 shares in the company, valued at $50,240,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 257,787 shares of company stock worth $7,032,005. 26.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in HashiCorp by 75,673.4% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 20,170,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,073,000 after acquiring an additional 20,144,254 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of HashiCorp by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,435,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,642,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368,102 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of HashiCorp by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,204,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,175,000 after purchasing an additional 3,635,247 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in HashiCorp by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,388,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,436,000 after purchasing an additional 108,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in HashiCorp by 215.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,426,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,891,000 after buying an additional 3,021,230 shares during the period. 45.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HashiCorp, Inc provides multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Terraform, an infrastructure provisioning product that applies an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; and Vault, a secrets management and data protection product, which enables security teams to apply policies based on application and user identity to govern access to credentials and secure sensitive data.

