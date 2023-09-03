Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) Director Sells $779,000.00 in Stock

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT – Get Free Report) Director Vicki R. Palmer sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.16, for a total transaction of $779,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,237 shares in the company, valued at $1,035,664.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Haverty Furniture Companies Stock Performance

NYSE HVT opened at $31.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.13. Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.79 and a twelve month high of $38.85. The stock has a market cap of $523.44 million, a PE ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 1.43.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.09). Haverty Furniture Companies had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 24.67%. The company had revenue of $206.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.60 million. Research analysts forecast that Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Haverty Furniture Companies Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. Haverty Furniture Companies’s payout ratio is presently 27.97%.

HVT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Haverty Furniture Companies in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Haverty Furniture Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Haverty Furniture Companies

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HVT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 13.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,101,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,045,000 after buying an additional 369,931 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Haverty Furniture Companies by 1,267.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 334,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,185,000 after purchasing an additional 310,481 shares during the period. Fund 1 Investments LLC lifted its stake in Haverty Furniture Companies by 193.4% during the first quarter. Fund 1 Investments LLC now owns 213,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,808,000 after purchasing an additional 140,612 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Haverty Furniture Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $4,141,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Haverty Furniture Companies by 515.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 132,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,975,000 after purchasing an additional 111,340 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

Haverty Furniture Companies Company Profile

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products and eclectic looks; and mattress product lines under the Tempur-Pedic, Serta, Sealy, and Stearns and Foster names, as well as private label Skye name.

