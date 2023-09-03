Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,254 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International were worth $3,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 2,299.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 168,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,706,000 after purchasing an additional 161,251 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International during the fourth quarter worth about $2,730,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 133.2% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 165,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,300,000 after buying an additional 94,506 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,192,000. Finally, Clark Estates Inc. NY purchased a new stake in Heidrick & Struggles International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,751,000. 91.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heidrick & Struggles International Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of HSII opened at $26.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.88. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.79 and a twelve month high of $35.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $537.67 million, a PE ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.82.

Heidrick & Struggles International Dividend Announcement

Heidrick & Struggles International ( NASDAQ:HSII Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. Heidrick & Struggles International had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 6.07%. The business had revenue of $271.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.26 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on HSII shares. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in a research note on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st.

Heidrick & Struggles International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search, consulting, and on-demand talent services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. It enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

Further Reading

